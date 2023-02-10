Priya Jain to spearhead Mace Consult’s American expansion

Jain will be responsible for 'billions of dollars'-worth of work

Jain will lead a team of project delivery consultants responsible for ‘billions of dollars’-worth of work across the region, says Mace.

The appointment comes as part of a wider move to drive growth and in the company’s international consultancy. Mace says that it will enable its local teams to “leverage best practice and unlock opportunity across North and Latin America”.

Jain joins Mace from consultancy firm Atlas, where she served as chief growth officer. Prior to that she led Atkins’ expansion in North America in the role of senior vice president for sales and strategy. She has also held senior roles within CH2M.

Jain will report to Mace Consult chief executive Jason Millett and will be a member of the Consult Board.

Mace’s Americas team specialises in corporate real estate and infrastructure consultancy services, helping clients improve the way they deliver their projects.

Jain will be expected to build on Mace’s project delivery capability as the organisation expands in Latin America. Following two years of successful delivery by Mace’s team in Peru, including the construction of 74 schools and 15 hospitals, Mace Consult has won a contract extension this year to continue the work on Peru’s “Reconstruction with Changes” programme in 2023.

Jain sits on the advisory board for civil engineering for City College New York and has spoken about the importance of inclusion in the industry at events organised by the National Diversity Council and the Tri-State Diversity Council.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk