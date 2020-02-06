Prodem opens French office

The company has also appointed David Vallet as sales manager to bring Prodem’s hydraulic excavator attachments to the French market.

The whole of the country will be covered from the new base in Valence. “We are thrilled to be expanding our operations into France,” said Matthew Bastable from Prodem. “While we have previously exported and supplied attachments for various projects in the country, setting up a permanent base and sales force is a huge milestone for the company and we are very excited as to what the future holds for Prodem France.”

Vakket added: “I’m delighted to be working with Matthew to bring Prodem Attachments to the French market. It’s an exciting time for the company and I’m confident that the market will be bowled over by the quality and cost effectiveness of the Prodem attachments on offer.”

Prodem Attachments was established in 2003 and supplies attachments in the demolition, plant hire, construction, civil engineering, and recycling/waste sectors. The range now comprises 23 different attachments. Its core demolition attachment range is complemented with more specialist application attachments such as a rotary screening bucket and rotary tree shear, as well as specialist grabs, and general construction attachments including compactor plates, excavator mounted pallet forks and pipe lifters. Recent additions to the line-up include the PP Patch Planer, PRW Rock Wheel and the PCB Crusher Bucket.

