Promotions at the top of Beard

Mike Hedges is now operations director

Director Mike Hedges has been promoted to the newly created position of operations director, overseeing all of Beard’s offices including its headquarters in Swindon and its Bristol, Oxford and Guildford offices. He will also oversee a new south coast office that is set to open next year.

Chairman Mark Beard said that Mike Hedges’ promotion was in recognition of “his increasing impact and influence across the entire business”.

Hedges joined Beard in 2015 as construction director to head up its new Bristol office but his role soon expanded to support the growth and development of other regional offices. He previously worked for Wates Construction for nearly 20 years.

In a second appointment, Jamie Harwood, director for the Swindon region, has been given additional responsibility as safety director. He joined Beard in 2019 and was promoted to the role of Swindon director in 2021. His career began at Cowlin Construction in Bristol, before joining Midas in 2013.

Jamie Harwood

Mike Hedges said: “For more than 130 years, Beard has not only built fantastic buildings, but a formidable reputation across a variety of key sectors. As we embark on this next stage of growth and expand with a brand-new office, I’m really pleased to be taking on the exciting role of company operations director. It is a great opportunity to work closely with our talented people and fantastic supply partners, while ensuring that our principles of excellent relationships and prompt and faultless delivery are maintained.”

Jamie Harwood said: “The safety of our people is paramount, and I’m honoured to be taking on the new safety director role. The safety strategy will continue Beard’s long-standing commitment to ensuring all staff and stakeholders get home safely every day.“

Both promotions come into effect from January.

