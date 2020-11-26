Promotions at Travis Perkins

Dean Pinner, managing director of CCF, has been appointed managing director of Keyline. Former Keyline managing director Paul Beaman is now regional managing director of Travis Perkins for Scotland and northern England.

Catherine Gibson, currently managing director of Travis Perkins Tool Hire, has been promoted to managing director of CCF, taking over from Dean Pinner.

Dave Evans, currently chief financial officer of the Plumbing and Heating business, has been promoted to managing director of that business, taking over from Andrew Harrison, who is retiring.

Kieran Griffin, managing director of the Travis Perkins merchant business, and BSS managing director Angela Rushforth were already in post and now join the group leadership team.

These appointments follow the group’s continued recovery in the third quarter which saw like for like growth of 3.9%, driven by strong demand from domestic repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) construction activity.

Travis Perkins chief executive Nick Roberts said: “The changes we have announced today mean that all of our major businesses are represented on the group leadership team. This will help us drive greater coherence around our collective priorities, encourage innovation and more effective collaboration around intelligence, ideas and resources.

“These appointments also demonstrate the strong leadership pipeline we have, and our ability to fill critical roles with internal talent. They also underline our commitment to creating unique career development opportunities across our business, and I am very much looking forward to working with this new, extended team.”

