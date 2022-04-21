Proposal for Lego bridges seeks votes

MOCingbird's planned set features seven bridges

The set’s designer is asking people to show their interest the idea in order to encourage the company to produce it. The set needs to reach 10,000 votes for it to be considered by Lego.

The ‘World of Civil Engineering: Types of Bridges’ being showcased on a Lego-run website, Lego Ideas, where fans can submit ideas for new kits. People then vote on the ones they would like to see made. Ideas that secure at least 10,000 votes are then advanced to the ‘review’ stage and are considered by Lego for possible production as a set that can be bought.

The set has been created by fan designer MOCingbird, who is from Germany. "‘The World of Civil Engineering: Types of Bridges’ is the first-ever Lego Ideas submission dedicated to civil engineers, turning the spotlight on their crucial contributions to society, and highlighting the importance of bridges as a vital part of our infrastructure," said MOCingbird. "With more than 50 sets having been released in Lego's popular ‘Architecture’ line, in my opinion it's about time now to pay tribute to civil engineering as well, by making the first dedicated Lego set become reality.”

The proposed kit features seven key types of bridges: tied-arch, cable-stayed, truss, cantilever (modelled under construction), beam, suspension and arch. It contains about 1,600 pieces of Lego.

The proposal for ‘The World of Civil Engineering: Types of Bridges’ went live last month and gained its first 1,000 supporters within only 70 hours.

“My submission is currently in the voting phase, aiming to gain 10,000 supporters for getting the chance of becoming a real Lego product,” said MOCingbird. “If it reaches 10,000 it will advance to the review and get a chance of being produced as an official Lego set."

Previous sets that have been manufactured via the Lego Ideas route include a typewriter, a ship in a bottle, dinosaur fossils, the International Space Station and a trio of birds.

MOCingbird’s earlier Ideas-proposed model ‘Basement & Sewerage’ reached the goal of 10,000 supporters, thanks to support by several companies and industry associations including the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE). But eventually another project was selected the winner by the Lego jury, said MOCingbird.

On 21st March, the proposed set was selected as the Lego Ideas team's ‘staff pick’ and rose to 2nd place in the ‘most popular’ ranking, where it has remained ever since. Votes can be cast on the Lego Ideas website, where the set features on the homepage.

