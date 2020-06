Public sector FM portal goes live

Facilities Management Marketplace is a new online service from the Crown Commercial Service for buyers from both central government and the wider public sector to purchase a range of facilities management services, from building maintenance and cleaning to security and catering.

Users of the portal can shortlist suppliers by location, ready for further competition, or contact them directly for an estimate.

The Crown Commercial Service says that it plans to work with users of the portal to refine and improve its functions once it gets going.

Contractors listed on the portal, prequalified to deliver public sector FM work until 9th July 2022, are divided into three lots, according to contract value.

Lot 1a: Total contract value up to £7m

BAM FM

BELLROCK PROPERTY & FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

CBRE MANAGED SERVICES

COMPASS CONTRACT SERVICES

CROWN FLOORING

EMTEC FACILITY SERVICES

ENGIE FM

FES FM

GRAHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

IMTECH INVIRON

INTEGRAL UK

ISS MEDICLEAN

KEYSOURCE

MITIE TECHNICAL FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

MOUNTJOY

NG BAILEY FACILITIES SERVICES

PARETO FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

ROBERTSON FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

ROLFE CONTRACTING

SCL MANAGED SERVICES

SERVEST ARTHUR MCKAY

SES (ENGINEERING SERVICES)

SPACE SOLUTIONS (SCOTLAND)

VINCI CONSTRUCTION UK

Lot 1b: Total contract value £7m - £50m

AMEY COMMUNITY

BAM FM

BELLROCK PROPERTY & FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

BOUYGUES E&S FM UK

CBRE MANAGED SERVICES

COMPASS CONTRACT SERVICES (U.K.)

ECOLOG INTERNATIONAL FZE

EMCOR GROUP (UK) PLC

EMTEC FACILITY SERVICES

ENGIE SERVICES

G4S FACILITIES MANAGEMENT (UK)

GRAHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

INTEGRAL UK

INTERSERVE (FACILITIES MANAGEMENT)

ISS MEDICLEAN

MACE MACRO

MEARS

MITIE

MOUNTJOY

NG BAILEY FACILITIES SERVICES

NOONAN TOPCO

OCS GROUP UK

PARETO FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

ROBERTSON FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

SALISBURY WORKPLACE SERVICES

SERCO

SERVEST GROUP

SES (ENGINEERING SERVICES)

SKANSKA CONSTRUCTION UK

SODEXO

VINCI CONSTRUCTION UK

Lot 1c: Total contract value £50m+

AMEY COMMUNITY

BOUYGUES E&S FM UK

ECOLOG INTERNATIONAL FZE

EMCOR GROUP (UK)

ENGIE SERVICES

G4S FACILITIES MANAGEMENT (UK)

INTERSERVE (FACILITIES MANAGEMENT)

ISS FACILITY SERVICES

JOHN GRAHAM HOLDINGS

MACE MACRO

MEARS

MITIE

NOONAN TOPCO

OCS GROUP UK

POWERTEST

SALISBURY WORKPLACE SERVICES

SERCO

SERVEST GROUP

SKANSKA CONSTRUCTION UK

SODEXO

