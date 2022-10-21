Punch adds flywheel to hydrogen genset

The hydrogen genset with Flybrid power boost

It is described as the world’s first hydrogen genset with integrated flywheel power boost.

The hydrogen engine, developed by Punch Hydrocells, is based on a standard diesel engine that is already produced in high volume for other applications. It is combined with a flywheel power system by Punch Flybrid and built into a generator set developed in collaboration with Tecnogen, part of Bruno Generators Group.

The Punch flybrid flywheel powerboost was originally developed for Formula 1 motor racing and is nowadays used on construction sites to save diesel fuel in dynamic applications like tower cranes, hoists, chillers and pumps. The flywheel provides ‘top up’ power for the intermittent occasions when a sudden surge of power is required; this means a smaller generator can be used. Bowmer & Kirkland, John F Hunt and Select Plant Hire have been among the leading users of the technology and finding substantial savings. Select has reported an 83% saving in fuel consumption by using a flywheel with a 500kVA to power a tower crane instead of the 800kVA generator specified by the manufacturer.

Now the same flywheel technology is being extended by Punch to hydrogen power.

Punch Flybrid managing director Tobias Knichel explained: “The flywheel power system is able to massively increase the transient load response of the genset as well as boost the peak power above the prime rated power of the hydrogen engine. As a result, the addressable applications for the hydrogen genset are increased significantly.

“An engine running on hydrogen is very robust against temperatures as well as vibrations. Furthermore, it is tolerant to low purity hydrogen. This makes this technology so well suited to the generator set application, which often operates in harsh environments.”

The Punch hydrogen engine is able to achieve a maximum power of 250kW at 3000 rpm in marine, mobile off-highway as well as on-highway applications. This specific power of 38kW per litre has been achieved with port fuel injection combined with a Punch combustion system for high efficiency. In the generator application it achieves 100kW (prime rated power – PRP) at 1500 rpm and 110kW (PRP) at 1800 rpm. The hydrogen engine is controlled by a proprietary Punch control unit.

The Tecnogen generator is characterized by the use of its patented variable speed inverter (VSi) technology. It can be synchronised with up to 32 other generators. It delivers a power of 105kVA (PRP) at 50Hz and 120kVA at 60Hz.

