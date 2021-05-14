Q Crane buys five Liebherr tele-crawlers

Three of Q Crane's new telescopic boom crawler cranes

Not only are the cranes the first new Liebherr models in Q Crane’s fleet, they are also its first telescopic boom cranes, other than some mini crawlers. Most of the fleet is lattice-boom Kobelco crawler cranes.

The five new Liebherr cranes are three 60-tonne LTR 1060 models and a pair of 100-tonne LTR 1100s.

Managing director Anthony Quinn said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the business, ensuring we can support our valued customer base with a wider range of equipment and adapting to their requirements.”

Liebherr has also announced this week that is bringing out a lightweight version of the LTR 1060. The LTR 1040, rated at 40 tonnes capacity rather than 60 tonnes, is basically the same crane but has had 10 tonnes of central ballast removed from the chassis and 10 tonnes of counterweight taken off the slewing platform to make it 20 tonnes lighter.

