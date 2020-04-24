QMS returns to work

QMS is based in Newton Abbot

Quality Marking Services (QMS) put all its employees on furlough when the lockdown began, except for managing director Greg Clark and finance manager Peter Nicholson.

However, Greg Clark says that he is now confident of getting the company back to work in accordance with public health requirements.

“I have been fully reviewing all of the guideline documents from central government, Public Health England and the Construction Leadership Council together with our own risk and method statements to enable a safe and legal return to work for the company,” he said.

“I therefore advise that we are now in a position to start a phased return for the business from Monday 27th April. We shall be undertaking training with those staff returning, providing updates in accordance with our review of the risk and method statements to ensure that whilst we are able to deliver the works for our clients, the safety of our staff remains top priority at all times.”

He added: “The ‘new normal’ is upon us, and we must adapt our processes to ensure legal and safety compliance.”

