Queen's Awards recognise construction's contribution to social mobility

Willmott Dixon, Esh Holdings and Glasgow’s City Building are among the contractors winning Queen’s Awards for Enterprise 2018.

Willmott Dixon and Esh Holdings were recognised in the category Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility).

Esh Holdings in Durham was credited with being “responsible for ensuring young people are employable”.

Willmott Dixon of Letchworth Garden City was credited with “improving social mobility by tackling youth unemployment and improving community cohesion.”

City Building’s citation was similar – “creation of life changing opportunities for a diverse range of people through employment and training” – but it was in the category of Sustainable Development.

There were also awards in the construction industry for Innovation and for International Trade.

Innovation award winners included Manvers Engineering of Barnsley for its “oil spill protection through practical spill containment, paving the way for greener construction”.

Structural and façade engineering consultancy Eckersley O’Callaghan of London was recognised for its innovation in construction projects.

Ancon Building Products of Sheffield Teplo was recognised for its basalt-fibre, low thermal conductivity wall ties.

International Trade winners included AC plc of Marston Moretaine for the supply and installation of specialist flooring, roofing and cladding projects for commercial buildings.