Railpen logistics park moves forward

The 360,000 sq ft site in the Cressex Business Park will deliver around 145,000 sq ft of high-quality, sustainable industrial and logistics space across five units, building on the success of the first phase, which completed last year. Railpen says it will strengthen its presence in one of the South East’s most sought-after logistics locations.

Booker, the UK food wholesaler, has committed to 47,300 sq ft, while Activeon, the indoor trampoline operator, will occupy 25,600 sq ft. Both occupiers have signed 20-year leases, reflecting the long-term appeal of the redevelopment and the quality of the space being delivered. The scheme is due to complete in Q2 2027.

It will target BREEAM Excellent certification, EPC A+ ratings and net zero carbon in construction, reinforcing Railpen's commitment to delivering future-ready industrial developments that meet both occupier demand and ambitious sustainability standards.

A third,120,000 sq ft phase has been submitted for planning approval.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk