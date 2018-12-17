Ramboll buys US engineering firm

OBG has been involved in restoration work at Onondaga Lake

The acquisition of OBG is in line with Ramboll’s strategic ambition to grow in the US and strengthen its portfolio within water, energy and environmental services. The transaction will come into effect on 1 January 2019.

“We are very excited to be welcoming OBG’s 900 experts to Ramboll,” said group CEO Jens-Peter Saul. “Growing in North America has been a strategic priority for us since we established our US presence in 2014 with the successful acquisition of Environ. Together with OBG we can build on the platform we have developed in the US. By combining our analytical and consulting-oriented business in the US with the strong project execution capabilities of OBG, we will be able to deliver full-scale, integrated solutions to our clients - from front-end consulting work to back-end execution.”

OBG CEO Jim Fox added: “We see joining forces with Ramboll as a tremendous opportunity to widen our client base in the US as well as extend our client relationships globally. Additionally, this brings together world-class thought leadership and the capacity to solve the challenges caused by global megatrends such as urbanisation, climate change and resource scarcity.”

There was strong support from OBG’s shareholders, with votes representing more than 91% of OBG shares cast in favour of the acquisition. OBG was founded in 1945 and its current projects include advanced wastewater treatment plant in Washington, DC, a programme to help New York State agencies increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the restoration of Onondaga Lake and surrounding habitats in the state of New York.