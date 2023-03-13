Ramboll declares record growth despite economic ‘headwinds’

Ramboll secured the contract for sustainability, structural and services design for Manchester's low-carbon EV0 building.

In 2022 the company saw gross revenue grow by 12.6% to DKK16bn (£1.9bn) and operating profit before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) increased by 10% to DKK937m. Pre-tax profit margin was 5.9%, slightly lower that 2021 (6%).

The figures represent Ramboll’s best organic growth for 14 years, the company says.

Ramboll’s forward order book is now larger than ever, amounting to DKK7.9bn, which is almost 9% more than its pipeline of work at the end of 2021.

Growth was particularly strong in the business units for energy, water, buildings and management consulting, all of which achieved double-digit organic growth.

Growth was particularly strong in the UK and Germany, with growth in both of these markets 20%. Denmark and Norway also contributing significantly to the group's growth.

Major contracts in these markets include the provision of sustainability, structural and services design for the Ev0 building in Manchester which is set to become the UK’s lowest carbon new build office development.

Ev0 employs low-carbon concrete and a timber frame that supposedly stores carbon from the atmosphere through a process of sequestration to help the finished building tick the ‘net-zero carbon’ box in both construction and operation.

Ev0 is expected to be one of the most operationally efficient office buildings in the UK with running costs 58% lower than a traditional new build. Ramboll says that 94% of Ev0’s energy demand will be generated on site.

Other major contract wins last year include a construction management package for the Living Breakwaters Project along the south shore of Staten Island, New York. This project will create oyster habitats between breakwaters to improve water quality and reduce the risk of flooding.

The tasty bivalves will not only filter the sea water but also cling to the breakwaters, holding them in place and reducing coastal erosion.

Ramboll’s group chief executive Jens-Peter Saul said: “Despite headwinds in the world economy, we have managed to deliver double-digit gross revenue growth and the strongest organic growth in 14 years. This growth is driven by a high demand for sustainable solutions and the dedication of our fantastic employees. We also achieved our highest profit ever, although our margin was slightly lower than last year.”

He added: “This decade will be decisive for the world to limit the rise in global temperatures and to take the necessary steps towards net-zero. I am pleased to see that sense of urgency in the form of a high demand for green and sustainable solutions all over the world, as well as major economies taking significant climate action."

