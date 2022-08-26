Ramboll to report on Nordic energy

The study will look at energy security, affordability and sustainability

“The analysis will map drivers and responses to energy system shocks in the Nordic countries, identify risk factors for the energy transition, assess mitigation measures in place, and propose areas where regional co-operation can enhance emergency preparedness,” said Ramboll’s market director Ask Tonsgaard Hjordt Brüel.

The findings will be presented at a meeting of energy ministers in late 2022. Policy recommendations will be disseminated via a “Tour of the Nordic Capitals” next year.

Nordic Energy Research acts as the contracting partner on behalf of the Nordic Committee of Senior Officials for Energy Policies.

