Thu September 01 2022

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 111

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 111

13 hours The Top 100

The episode in which Bishop & Taylor discuss The Construction Index’s latest annual analysis of the UK’s Top 100 construction companies.

31st August 2022: Episode 111: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

