Thu April 06 2023

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 125

8 hours HS2’s Listening Skills, Demolition Cartels and Dud Batteries

Meriden MP Saqib Bhatti joins Bishop & Taylor to discuss HS2’s listening skills and community relations in the West Midlands. Also on the agenda are the £60m fine handed down to a demolition cartel and Balfour Beatty’s discovery that most battery-powered plant is not up to the job.

5th April 2023: Episode 125: Listen online

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

