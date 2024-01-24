Re:Construction podcast – Episode 144

Bishop & Taylor are re-joined by Rudi Klein, perhaps the construction industry’s most seasoned campaigner for change. He shares his opinions on the need for industry reform and encourages listeners to take the opportunity of this year’s general election to lobby their local candidates.

24th January 2024: Episode 144: Listen online

