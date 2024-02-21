  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue March 12 2024

  News
  Construction
  3. Re:Construction podcast – Episode 146

Re:Construction podcast – Episode 146

21 Feb Planning reforms, National Highways probe and Nuclear safety breaches

Bishop & Taylor explore the disconnect between attempts to remove red tape for house-builders while simultaneously burdening them with ever-greater levels of bureacracy. They also discuss news from a couple of regulatory authorities: the Office of Rail & Road is investigating the deteriorating performance of National Highways; and the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) is on EDF’s case after a series of safety failings at its power plants.

21st February 2024: Episode 146: Listen online

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Construction News

