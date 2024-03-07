  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri March 08 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Re:Construction podcast – Episode 148

Re:Construction podcast – Episode 148

15 hours Budget Special

Bishop & Taylor are joined by Dr David Crosthwaite, chief economist of the Building Cost Information Service (BCIS), to discuss Jeremy  Hunt’s spring 2024 budget statement.

7th March 2024: Episode 148: Listen online

Catch up on Episode 147

Bishop & Taylor are joined by L Lynch Plant Hire joint managing director Merrill Lynch to discuss reducing construction’s diesel consumption

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry.  Listen Online 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »