Thu May 06 2021

  3. Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 61

Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 61

1 day The Joy of Wood, Pensions and Pointless Surveys

Bishop & Taylor cast an eye on the wonderful world of wood. They also note the inability (or reluctance?) of construction workers to save for their old age, and express disdain for surveys confected to promote vested interests.

5th May 2021: Episode 61: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

