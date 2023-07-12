Record month for Kori

Kori Construction’s management team of (left to right) finance director Sue Bird, pre-construction director Tony Robinson, managing director Jordan Connachie and founder-director Steve Culbert

Corby-based Kori Construction secured six new projects in June 2023 with a total combined value of £75m, a new record for the business.

June’s contract wins include four new care homes and an assisted living complex totalling more than 400 bedrooms, and a 100-bed YMCA hostel.

The projects also expand Kori’s footprint to Norfolk, the West Midlands, Cambridgeshire, Berkshire and Hertfordshire.

In the year to 31st March 2023, Kori generated revenue of £34.7m (2022: £20.3m) and made a pre-tax profit of £1.5m (2022: £345,000). This year’s results are expected to show further growth.

Managing director Jordan Connachie, who co-owns the business with founder Steve Culbert, said: “Securing £75m of business in a single month is a phenomenal result and I couldn’t be more proud of the team here at Kori. This host of project awards puts us right on target to achieve the growth targets we set out in our five-year business plan.

“We have been working hard to establish great relationships and a great reputation within the industry and have received some excellent feedback on the developments we’ve delivered to date, which put us in a beneficial position to win repeat business.

“The fact that 80% of the new business comes from existing customers demonstrates that the foundations we’ve built are strong and that our hard work is paying off.”

