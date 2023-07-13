Record win for Danaher & Walsh

A £10m contract is the biggest single order that Danaher & Walsh has ever received.

The £115m council scheme is funded by Leicestershire County Council, central government, and the Leicester & Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership.

The project provides a new corridor for the A606 around the north and east of Melton Mowbray, by building a new distributor road, taking traffic out of the town centre and promoting housing development in the town.

Danaher & Walsh will be delivering civils packages across the scheme. Its project team is headed up by contract manager Mark Hedges and commercial manager Scot Jerram.

It is set to start on site next week, 17th July 2023, and take two years to complete its part of the project.

“Along with Galliford Try we will be working with key stakeholders within the community to ensure minimum disruption and maximum benefit to local people, as a result of the works,” promised operations director Sean McCallion.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk