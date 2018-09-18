BibbyBibby
Construction News

Wed September 19 2018

Recruitment firm sees progress for women

1 day Recruitment firm Randstad reports that it is finding jobs for more women in construction but fewer men.

Randstad says that its construction, property and engineering division found permanent jobs for 19% more women in 2017 than in 2016 while the number of male placements fell by 13%.

The rise in the number of women seeking jobs in construction, property and engineering (CPE) roles is even greater, the recruitment firm says, with a 26% increase in female registrations recorded in 2017.

Randstad head of strategic accounts Sarah Sidey said: "In over 10 years of construction recruitment, I have seen more and more women entering the industry which is refreshing as it shows construction is beginning to remove its barriers. We placed nearly a fifth (19%) more women into permanent CPE roles roles last year compared to 2016, which is further evidence of great progress being made."

