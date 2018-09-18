Recruitment firm sees progress for women

Randstad says that its construction, property and engineering division found permanent jobs for 19% more women in 2017 than in 2016 while the number of male placements fell by 13%.

The rise in the number of women seeking jobs in construction, property and engineering (CPE) roles is even greater, the recruitment firm says, with a 26% increase in female registrations recorded in 2017.

Randstad head of strategic accounts Sarah Sidey said: "In over 10 years of construction recruitment, I have seen more and more women entering the industry which is refreshing as it shows construction is beginning to remove its barriers. We placed nearly a fifth (19%) more women into permanent CPE roles roles last year compared to 2016, which is further evidence of great progress being made."