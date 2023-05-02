Red lands Molesey care home redevelopment

CGI of the redeveloped Royal Cambridge Home

As part of the £8m first phase, Red Construction London will carry out works to demolish around two-thirds of the existing buildings in East Molesey and erecting a 32-bed care home. The new building will be wheelchair accessible and provide residential long-term and respite care.

When completed, Royal Cambridge Home will vacate the remaining property on site to enable its partner charity, The Sheppard Trust, to start its phase two project, providing 60 one-bedroomed flats for independent living, along with communal facilities for older women in need.

Robert Dowler, chair of trustees for Royal Cambridge Home, said: “Red Construction London’s track record, and their understanding of our needs, make the team the perfect partner for phase one of this development. We are very pleased to have them on board.”

