Red lands Victoria office revamp

CGI of the reconfigured Dacre Street corner

The redevelopment of Dacre House at 19 Dacre Street SW1 adds two storeys to the building, taking it to seven, and infill addition at the rear ground to fifth-floor levels, to provide 20,000 sq ft of office accommodation.

Arbrook Land, acting for property owner CIFI, has instructed Red Construction to restore and extend the building with a focus on sustainability. The target is a BREEAM excellent rating. The first phase of the refurbishment started this month and is set to complete in summer 2023.

Designed by architect Darling Associates, the new-look 19 Dacre Street project features a contemporary brick façade. The basement and ground floor levels will also be refurbished to provide 4,250 sq ft of restaurant and retail space. Six of the seven office floors will have their own terraces and the project will include a complete façade refurbishment to all elevations.

David Owen, operations director at Red Construction London, said: "As our first project for CIFI and Arbrook Land, Dacre Street is a prime example of what Red Construction London do best. The features of this vital London scheme call on many of the Red Construction London team's technical specialities, and our expertise in the field will allow the sustainability-focused building to come to life in this well-positioned location within the capital."

Arbrook Land managing director Tim Stotesbury added: “This boutique office and retail scheme will provide some of the highest quality 3,000 sq ft floors available in the West End.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk