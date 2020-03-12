Redrow and Wates lodge Sussex airfield plans

Artist's impression of the development

They want to build 1,500 new homes, a primary school and supporting amenities on the former Ford Airfield near Arundel.

The planning application to Arun District Council follows local consultation since 2013, which has shaped the subsequent masterplan and planning application. As a direct result, the site was allocated as part of the Ford Neighbourhood Plan and Arun District Local Plan, representing the largest residential development ever allocated within a Neighbourhood Plan.

A spokesperson for Redrow Southern Counties and Wates Developments said: “We are delighted to have submitted the outline planning applications following six years of community consultation and engagement with Ford Parish Council. We are not aware of any other community in the country voting in support of 1,500 new homes as part of its Neighbourhood Plan. This success illustrates what can be achieved through constructive neighbourhood planning and sets a benchmark for developing new communities of a major scale.”

Ford Airfield, near Arundel

