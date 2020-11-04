Redrow secures Liphook consent

An indicative image of the street scene at Maple Walk, taken of a nearby site with similar house types and features

East Hampshire District Council granted approval for the proposals on 2nd November, enabling Redrow to turn the 14-acre site into Maple Walk. The site adjoins Oak Park, a Taylor Wimpey estate that represents the first phase of this development.

Craige Burden, head of planning at Redrow Southern Counties, said: “We’re extremely pleased to achieve consent for this new community in Liphook, following extensive consultation with East Hampshire District Council and Bramshott & Liphook Parish Council to ensure the proposals complement the surrounding area and provide suitable, high-quality new homes.”

