Redrow secures Liphook consent

Thu November 05 2020

20 hours House-builder Redrow has secured planning approval to build 175 homes at Longmoor Road, Liphook, representing the second phase of the Lowsley Farm development.

An indicative image of the street scene at Maple Walk, taken of a nearby site with similar house types and features
East Hampshire District Council granted approval for the proposals on 2nd November, enabling Redrow to turn the 14-acre site into Maple Walk. The site adjoins Oak Park, a Taylor Wimpey estate that represents the first phase of this development. 

Craige Burden, head of planning at Redrow Southern Counties, said: “We’re extremely pleased to achieve consent for this new community in Liphook, following extensive consultation with East Hampshire District Council and Bramshott & Liphook Parish Council to ensure the proposals complement the surrounding area and provide suitable, high-quality new homes.”

