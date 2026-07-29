Redrow starts work on Coventry homes

The new two, three and four bedroom homes are being built at Pickford Gate in Allesley. They are designed as part of the housebuilders 'Heritage' range with an Arts & Crafts inspired look.

The development on Pickford Green Lane will feature plenty of open green spaces, and the housebuilder has also committed to investing in the community by supporting improvements to public transport, healthcare and education. All homes will be fitted with underfloor heating downstairs as well as air-source heat pumps as standard.

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