Redrow targets West Sussex

Redrow's previous Ashdown Vale development in Barnham

Redrow bought the site from West Sussex County Council with a detailed planning consent for 95 homes. It plans to start building in May.

Windmill Views, as it will become, will be a selection of two to four-bedroom family homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection. Around 30% of the homes will be designated affordable, with tenure split between shared ownership and affordable rent.

This is the second site Redrow has bought in Barnham, having built and sold all homes at another development to the north of the village. It also has two sites in Chichester, seven miles away – a 15.5-acre site acquired in March 2019, and a 22-acre site added in January 2020.

Redrow Southern Counties is also working with Wates to submit proposals for the re-development of Ford Airfield in Arun District. They have been out to consultation on plans to build 1,500 homes and claim public support. Redrow is making a series of applications to Arun District over the coming weeks and months to amend the existing layout and house types.

Redrow Southern Counties land director Jon Regent said: “We are thrilled to have acquired this longstanding site from West Sussex County Council. It marks our second venture in Barnham, a thriving community with classic country charm yet excellent transport links to cities such as Chichester and London.

“We are looking to commence building before May 2020 and are actively engaging with the district and parish councils throughout the entire process. West Sussex represents a key growth area for Redrow in 2020, with a total of seven active and forthcoming sites across the region.”

