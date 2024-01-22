Refinery strikes called off after deal agreed

the pay settlement is worth 17.4% over two years

More than 3,000 workers at Stanlow, Fawley, Valero, Grangemouth and Mossmorran oil refineries as well as at the Sellafield nuclear facility voted in favour of industrial action last October.

The workers, who are covered by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), threatened to go on strike after turning down a pay rise of 8.5% for 2024 and 3.5% for 2025.

But on Friday 19th January they accepted a revised deal of 11.3% from January 2024 and at least 5.5% from January 2025 – a cumulative 17.4% over two years.

The deal includes a range of other benefits – improvements to sickness and accident benefit and the London overnight supplement, the introduction of a £1 an hour London rate enhancement as well as pension, productivity and apprenticeship reviews.

NAECI members carry out essential repair and maintenance at oil refineries, power stations and pharmaceutical and petrochemical plants. They are represented by the Unite and GMB unions.

GMB national officer Charlotte Brumpton-Childs said: “These skilled workers have fought for the pay rise they so richly deserve. After watching their pay erode due to rampant inflation, they stood together and forced this whopping deal. They should be rightly proud of themselves.”

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “This excellent result is a prime example of the benefits to be gained by being part of Unite. Unite will continue to build on our industrial strength in the construction sector so we can continue winning for workers.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “This outstanding deal was achieved because our members knew the NAECI employers could not ignore their demands if they acted collectively. Across the construction industry and beyond, Unite’s unrelenting focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is winning for our members.”

