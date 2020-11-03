Register now for HS2 meetings

Registrations are now open for more than 1,000 one-to-one meetings with HS2 contractors.

Potential suppliers will have the opportunity to learn about the high-speed rail project and how to get involved. There will be 1,100 one-to-one meetings available, each lasting 15 minutes, for potential suppliers to discuss contract opportunities with the companies awarding them.

At peak construction HS2 will support over 30,000 jobs with many thousands more throughout the supply chain. Over the next two years there will be contracts requiring many different disciplines from water and drainage systems to habitat creation and site catering, as well as traditional construction and engineering contracts.

In total it is estimated that there will be more than 400,000 contract opportunities throughout the HS2 supply chain.

The four-day online event will begin with three days of webinar sessions including updates on the HS2 programme, presentations by HS2 contractors and webinars showcasing work already taking place across the project.

The final day will offer potential contractors to have one-to-one online meetings with HS2’s four main works civil contractors and the two stations contractors .

Mark Thurston, chief executive of HS2 Ltd, said: “This year’s ‘meet the contractor’ event at HS2 will be the biggest ever and we would like to see businesses from across the UK register for the opportunity to talk with our contractors. Experience from previous years shows that this helps put them in the best position to be a part of building Britain’s new high speed railway. HS2 will be one of the cornerstones of the country’s economic recovery as we work through the challenges of Covid-19, creating and sustaining long term jobs across all sectors.”

However, registration for the event is open only until 23.50 on Wednesday 4th November. Register at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MTC2020/

