RG Carter starts work on Norfolk school

Ground breaking ceremony on site

RG Carter is building a new 420-place primary school for Norfolk County Council

The two-storey school is being built on land off Colney Lane on the edge of Norwich. It will be a second primary school for the growing village of Cringleford, where around 1,300 new homes are planned.

The new school will have solar panels, passive stack natural ventilation, air source heat pumps and an all-electric kitchen.

Mario Rackham, director and general manager of RG Carter, said: “We have extensive experience in providing high-quality educational facilities across the region.”

Completion is expected next summer, ahead of the start of the 2024/25 school year in September.

It is one of a proposed 26 new schools proposed for Norfolk within the next 10 years as part of the county council’s £308m local growth and investment plan to ensure sufficient places in areas of planned housing growth.

