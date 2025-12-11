River clean-up work for Barhale

The Micker Brook in Cheadle is one of the waterways expected to benefit from the Better Rivers programme

United Utilities has awarded Barhale three contracts under its £3bn Better Rivers programme, which is aimed at improving water quality and protecting over 300 miles of waterways across the northwest of England.

Barhale’s contracts – at Cheadle in Stockport, and Wheatfield Close and Thornton in Merseyside – are designed to increase storage capacity and improve network performance, helping United Utilities meet its target of reducing spills from storm overflows by 60% before 2030.

The work will be delivered within United Utilities’ AMP8 framework.

The project at Cheadle will see Barhale construct a 500 cubic metre detention tank and a 10.5m-diameter, 13m-deep segmental shaft alongside modifications to the existing combined sewer overflow (CSO) and upgrades to the valve and flow meter chambers.

At Wheatfield Close, Barhale will design and build an additional 1400 cubic metre storage centred on a 15m diameter and 13m deep segmental, caisson-built shaft and valve and flow chamber works and improvements to the existing CSO. Barhale will also complete Section 278 highways works to accommodate a new access route to the shaft.

At Thornton a 14m-diameter by 6m-high (above ground) stainless steel segmental tank will help create an additional 1,000 cubic metres of storage. Additional associated works include a new 4m by 6m (deep) wet well, flow chambers, CSO modifications and a new outfall with headwall to increase structural stability.

Barhale regional manager Nick Curtis said that building new storage and maximising the headroom in the existing infrastructure was allowing the project goals to be achieved with a reduced build.

“It is an absolute priority to help protect rivers and the wider environment by reducing spills from storm overflows,” he said. “We are demonstrating that it is possible to do so both delivering best value while minimising intrusiveness for customers and communities.

“We have worked closely with United Utilities to shape each of the project approaches and are looking forward to making our contribution to the Better Rivers project.”

Completion at Cheadle is expected in April 2026; at Wheatfield Close in June 2026; and at Thornton by March 2026.

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