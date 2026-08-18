First Liebherr 90m boom, 300-tonner for Forsyth's

The new crane features an exceptionally long main boom for a six-axle all terrain

The delivery follows the arrival of Forsyth of Denny's first LTM 1300-6.3 in 2024. With the addition of the latest-generation LTM 1300-6.4, the company now operates two 300t Liebherr cranes equipped with 90m main booms, targetting a wide range of applications, including renewable energy and infrastructure projects.

The LTM 1300-6.4 features an eight-section 90m telescopic boom that can be carried complete on public roads while maintaining a 12t axle load. A range of jib and boom configurations enables a maximum hook height of 120 metres and a radius of up to 90 metres, making the crane ideally suited, Liebherr says, to demanding applications such as tower crane erection and wind turbine maintenance.

Mark Syme, director at Forsyth of Denny adds: "We are extremely delighted to take delivery of our new LTM 1300-6.4, which has already become a top performer in the fleet. Our LTM 1300-6.3, which was delivered in 2024, has been an incredible crane, so adding a second 90m main boom crane to the fleet made a lot of sense, especially with the drive for renewable projects which we are currently working on."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk