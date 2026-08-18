SCAPE launches £8.5bn framework for defence projects

Work started recently on new barracks on Salisbury Plain. SCAPE's new framework will target projects requiring high levels of security clearance

The announcement follows extensive pre-market engagement undertaken as part of the development of SCAPE's forthcoming National Construction Work and Services Framework, which will be shortly going to tender. Feedback from contractors, clients and wider stakeholders highlighted strong demand for a dedicated procurement solution focused specifically on defence and complex environment projects.

In response, SCAPE developed a standalone framework designed to address the unique operational, security and delivery requirements associated with projects across defence estates and other critical national infrastructure environments. With a duration of four years, with an option to extend for another year, the framework will be fully compliant with the Procurement Act 2023. It will provide public sector organisations with an efficient route to market for construction works requiring enhanced security measures, specialist expertise and delivery experience within complex operational settings. The framework will be supported by contract templates and commercial models that are specifically designed to meet the needs of clients in the defence and complex environment sector.

Developed in response to strong appetite from public sector clients and private sector contractors, the £8.5bn framework will operate nationwide, supporting projects across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The framework is split into two lots, one for projects below £15m and worth up to £500m, and a second for larger projects, with a total category value of £8bn.

Both lots will support the delivery of construction projects requiring high levels of security clearance, enhanced personnel vetting and robust digital security arrangements. Each lot will appoint up to three delivery partners, providing clients with a choice of contractor while supporting competition and resilience across the supply chain.

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