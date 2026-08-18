Premier Technical acquires IDSL Group

Ash Malhan, chief executive, IDSL; Greg Ward, chief executive, and Paul Teasdale, executive chairman, both PTSG

The acquisition aims to further reinforces PTSG's strategy of investing in specialist businesses operating in regulation-led markets, expanding the group's expertise across passive fire inspection, testing, certification, remediation and lifecycle compliance.

While IDSL also brings specialist fire door manufacturing capability, its greatest strength, PTSG says, lies in its technical knowledge, evidence-led approach to compliance and long-established reputation as a trusted partner to building owners navigating increasingly complex fire safety regulations.

PTSG reports accelerating demand for passive fire compliance as organisations respond to the Building Safety Act, the Fire Safety (England) Regulations and a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Against this backdrop, the acquisition aims to significantly expand PTSG's addressable market within one of the UK's largest compliance sectors, strengthening its ability to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their passive fire assets. Together, PTSG and IDSL will provide an integrated compliance solution encompassing fire door inspections, technical surveys, evidence-based remediation, certification, ongoing maintenance and specialist manufacturing where required.

The acquisition also enhances PTSG's ability to deliver complex remediation programmes at scale. By combining deep technical compliance expertise with integrated manufacturing capability, the group will offer customers greater delivery certainty, improved supply chain resilience and faster mobilisation across critical fire safety projects, while maintaining complete control over quality, certification and regulatory compliance.

The transaction reflects PTSG's continued focus on acquiring businesses that occupy leading positions within technically demanding compliance markets, where increasing regulation and recurring inspection requirements create long-term opportunities for sustainable growth.

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