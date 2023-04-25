Riverside places Ilke order

Artist's impression of the development

Subject to reserved matters planning approval from Thanet District Council, Ilke Homes plans to assemble a mix of houses and apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms across a mix of tenures – including social rent, shared ownership and build-to-rent.

Ilke Homes and The Riverside group are collaborating to finalise the proposals for the site by the Westwood industrial estate near Martgate, and are applying for reserved matters planning this week. Subject to planning, a start on site is anticipated in early 2024.

The homes will be mostly prefabricated in Ilke Homes’ factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, then trucked by road for the 275-mile trip to Thanet (A1, Dartford Birdge, M2). There will be an element of on-site construction and assembly.

Tom Heathcote, executive director of development at Ilke Homes, said: “Ilke Homes continues to partner with some of the country’s most well-known housing associations, largely in part to our ability to deliver high quality, energy-efficient homes quickly. The Riverside Group, as part of its adopted ESG strategies, has acknowledged the increasing importance of sustainability and our partnership will help future-proof their investment from rapidly changing building regulations and government guidelines.

“We look forward to working with both local planning officials and other stakeholders to progress the proposals through planning to deliver a truly sustainable and well-designed community that will be providing much-needed, high-quality housing for the area.”

