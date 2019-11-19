RLB appoints chief executive

RLB UK board (left to right) is Dean Sheehy, Ann Bentley, Andrew Reynolds, (sitting) Mark Weaver and Stuart Stables

While the board of RLB UK remains the same under the restructure, Andy Reynolds switches from managing partner to chief executive and Dean Sheehy becomes operations director. The company said that the new structure reflected its 40% growth in turnover in the past year and change in the wider industry.

"RLB UK today is a completely different size and scale to where we were five years ago, and we continue to evolve to remain future fit,” said Andrew Reynolds in his new capacity as chief executive. “We have always prided ourselves on being an independent, employee-owned business– offering independent advice to our clients and at the same time offering an opportunity for every member of our staff to become an owner in our company. We believe it is this autonomous structure that has underpinned our success combined with a passion to deliver the best outcomes for our clients and a commitment to driving best practice in everything we do."

Operations director Dean Sheehy added: "With the amazing talent we have nurtured and attracted at RLB, over the last five years we have grown our turnover from £42m to £80m, increased our profit fivefold and doubled our team in the UK to 675. I am extremely proud of what our business has achieved. Our industry is ever-evolving and we have made changes to our structure to ensure we will make the most of the opportunities the next decade brings, setting ourselves ambitious targets to secure the longevity of our business."

RLB UK's targets include growing turnover to £150m by 2029 and remaining an independent employee-owned organisation.

Andrew Reynolds added: "Building a business for the future is one thing. However, growing a business that is focused on delivering success for clients in a shifting industry whilst upholding our cultural ethos, of devolved ownership for staff and opportunity for people to thrive in tomorrow's industry, is something quite different. Being independent has enabled us to build a ten year plan to achieve this ambition."

The board also includes Mark Weaver as commercial and technical director, Stuart Stables as finance director and non-executive director Ann Bentley.

