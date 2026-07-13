Robertson completes Gateshead office refurb

Baltic Works

Robertson Construction's North East division didn't have far to go for the job—it is based out of the building, and its owner South Shore is a Robertson family owned business. Robertson Construction helped South Shore transform and rebrand the 131,000 sq ft Grade A office building, introducing a range of new facilities to support employee wellbeing and enhance the occupier experience.

These include a 24/7 gym and changing rooms, a revitalised landscaped courtyard with new seating and planting, high-speed broadband, parcel lockers, a self-serve micro market offering food and drinks, and a modern business lounge.

The new business lounge has been designed to encourage collaboration and flexible working, featuring team-working areas and private meeting pods that provide users of Baltic Woks with alternative spaces to work and meet throughout the day.

The building’s reception area has also been upgraded with contemporary finishes and new energy-efficient lighting, contributing to the office’s BREEAM Excellent rating.

Additional improvements include EV charging points within both the surface and basement car parks, available 24/7 for occupiers. Baltic Works is also located within walking distance of Newcastle City Centre.

The 10-storey building is already home to Santander, Northern Gas & Power and insurance broker and risk management firms Gallagher and Lockton, with further space available for businesses seeking flexible Grade A office accommodation in a wellbeing-focused environment.

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