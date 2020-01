Founder and chairman Bill Robertson

Robertson Construction grew its turnover by 10% during the year to reach £609.4m and increased pre-tax profit by 18% to £32.3m.

During the year net cash balances increased by £11.5m and net assets increased from £42.4m to £48.7m after paying a £19.8m dividend to its parent company, Robertson Group Ltd. The group turned over £713.3m in the year to March 2019 and made a pre-tax profit of £21.3m.

