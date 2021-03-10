Robot helps Besix install lifts in ‘supertall’ tower

Besix Group subsidiary Six Construct, Schindler and the DMCC free trade zone have chosen to use the Schindler Robotic Installation System for Elevators (Schindler Rise), claimed to be the world’s first robot able to perform installation work in an elevator shaft.

The 340m tall tower will be the first building to be completed in the Uptown Dubai district, with an expected delivery in 2022. The tower, which has been designed by Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture and is being built by Besix Group, will feature 188 hotel rooms and suites as well as restaurants, health spas, conference facilities and 229 residences. It will be a LEED Gold certified and home to a DMCC business hub.

Besix is using the autonomous and self-climbing robot for the first time on a ‘supertall’ tower. Schindler Rise will travel to all the levels of the tower to measure and drill precision holes to set the anchor bolts necessary for the installation of the elevator guide rails and landing doors.

“If the Covid-19 pandemic is not the only driver of the improvement in productivity on construction, it will certainly be its accelerator, in particular through the digitalisation of processes,” said Luis Miguel Monteiro, Six Construct’s project director for the Dubai Uptown Tower.

Besix said that the technology is revolutionising the elevator installation by making construction faster and more accurate, while also improving the health and safety conditions for technicians.

Paul Ashton, executive director – property at DMCC, said: “Using innovative solutions to build Uptown Tower in a sustainable and safe manner aligns perfectly with DMCC’s core ethos. The Schindler Rise solution will not only provide a safer workplace for those working on the project but will also result in a higher-quality product.”

Schindler Rise has been designed to couple artificial intelligence with elevator technology to enable the safe and precise installation of elevators, paving the way for greater automation and digitalisation in the elevator industry. The robotics system also records actions and automatically exchanges data with a digital model of the building.

