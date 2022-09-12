Rock solid sustainable aggregates

Rock Solid Processing Limited, one of The UK’s leading producers of IBA aggregate, is now fully operational across a number of sites in England and Scotland, and producing efficient, sustainable and cost effective IBA aggregate solutions for the local construction market.

Rock Solid, who work throughout the UK, are part of the Rock Solid BV Group based in The Netherlands and have over 15 years’ experience in the waste recycling industry. This rapidly growing sector serves to recycle the residue Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA) generated from Energy from Waste plants (EfWs) which is now seen as the preferred route for waste disposal and removes the need for waste to landfills.

Via a controlled and high performance screening process of the residue IBA, Rock Solid are able to extract and recycle valuable commodities such as metals and aggregates. By undertaking this process, Rock Solid are firmly supporting the wider circular economy and helping the UK to achieve its Zero to Waste sustainability goals, whilst at the same time creating a valuable building material which serves to further protect our natural aggregate resources.

Over the past 3 years in The UK, Rock Solid have helped to divert over 2.49m tonnes of waste from going to landfill, recycled over 50,000 tonnes of metal and generated 450,000 tonnes of construction aggregate, with growth predictions showing an annual production of circa 460,000 tonnes of construction aggregate by 2025.

Jamie Greenwood, Commercial Manager for Rock Solid UK gives us an overview of the business; The entire process starts at the Energy from Waste plants which receive on a daily basis a combination of household and commercial waste from Local Authorities and Commercial Waste Producers. Within these extremely modern and highly controlled facilities, the waste is used as a combustible fuel to create heat and ultimately steam. The steam generated is used to propel turbines and create renewable energy which is supplied back into the National Grid or the local community. EfW’s are strictly regulated, monitored and maintained, with new facilities operating with some of the most advanced technology available within the industry, resulting in a safer, more efficient and cleaner operation than ever before. This advanced technology also aids in the production, by Rock Solid, of an even cleaner and more industry compliant end product for the customer.

So what is Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA)? Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA) is the residue material after the initial incineration process has been completed at the EfW facility. This residue contains non-combustible materials such as stone, concrete, brick, glass, ceramics and recyclable metals.

What do Rock Solid do with the IBA? Using highly efficient processing plants which contain numerous vibrating screens, over belt magnets, Eddy Current Separators and hand picking stations, Rock Solid screen, filter and separate the IBA to extract as much of the recyclable metals as possible from within the IBA itself. Following the removal of the metals, the remaining aggregate is then either graded into single sizes ranging from 0/2mm to 40mm or blended into a 0/40mm subbase material ready for use within the construction market.

How can I use the IBA Aggregate? IBA aggregate has been widely used across England and Europe for over 20 years in the construction of highways, pavements, car parks and within structural bases for industrial and commercial units. IBAA has now become an accepted and understood secondary material. The excellent physical properties of the IBA aggregate make it a great option for any subbase, bulk fill or capping applications. The material can also be utilised as a pipe bedding or as a replacement for virgin aggregates in the production of concrete in line with End of Waste approval.

Are there any specific environmental requirements or considerations for using IBA Aggregate on my project? Here at Rock Solid we fully embrace the fact IBA Aggregate is produced from recycled waste, and on that basis, Rock Solid work closely with the relevant Environmental Agencies who have given approval via their regulatory position statement for IBAA to be used as an aggregate in construction. As a company, Rock Solid have a dedicated technical, quality and environmental assessment team, who are able to offer a fully guided level of support from initial project design stage to material application and placement. Rock Solid are fully committed to working alongside our valued customers to ensure the compliance process is managed in line with environmental guidelines, with a fully controlled approach taken to compliment the construction projects own Sustainability Commitments.

What are the benefits of using IBA Aggregate? Alongside the huge benefit it offers to the circular economy and to the ongoing reduction of our carbon footprint, it also aides the projects own environmental targets. The material itself is non-frost sustainable, non-plastic, has a low bulk density ratio and offers great compaction results due to the mild cementitious properties present. IBAA can also be blended with other aggregates to further suit additional specifications and to greatly reduce the budget on the build. As Rock Solid have a consistent feedstock, they are able to offer IBA Aggregate as a reliable and cost effective option to the construction market.

IBA Aggregate

A Sustainable and Cost Effective building Solution.

For use in both bound and unbound applications.

Highly effective as a subbase or bulk fill in the construction of roadways, pavements and structural platforms or as a pipe bedding replacement.

Type 1 and Series 600 blends available both in-house or via our trusted partners

Excellent physical properties: Non-frost susceptible, low bulk density and great compaction results.

End of Waste Status achieved via Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) for use in bound applications and can replace virgin aggregate within the production of industrial precast concrete products.

Reduces Waste to Landfill & Protects our Natural Resources

This article was paid for by Rock Solid Processing Limited

