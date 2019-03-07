Rogue builder jailed for four years

John George Miller, aged 46, of Three Mile Lane, Costessey, Norwich left eight people thousands of pounds out of pocket after carrying out work that was described in court as shoddy and potentially dangerous.

Miller operated in the Norwich area through his companies HLD Construction Ltd and latterly as JGM Construction Services Ltd.

During the trial the court heard expert evidence from a chartered building surveyor who had found a long list of faults with work carried out by Miller at two properties. Faults included uneven and sloping floors, a front door that had been hung in a frame that was too large, with gaps evident when the door was shut, and an undulating wall. On just those two properties the cost of remedial work was estimated at more than £14,000.

Other properties were left with unevenly spaced roof joists, leaking windows and a roof that had started to sag under its own weight. The total cost of finishing or putting right the work carried out by Miller in just four of the eight homes is estimated to be more than £55,000.

Sophie Leney, head of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, said: “We first had complaints relating to Mr Miller in 2015. As more reports came to us it painted a clear picture of a trader who was regularly carrying out work that fell far short of acceptable standards. Work often ran months over schedule and in many cases was never completed at all. With the number of complainants willing to testify we were able to build a very strong case which has brought this satisfactory result today.”