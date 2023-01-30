Russell WBHO wins pharma depot

Russell WBHO is responsible for the full construction and fit-out of the building and storage chamber

The extension project will double the size of Mawdsleys’ temperature-controlled storage and distribution facility at Redhouse in Doncaster.

The 152,000 sq ft portal frame warehouse will comprise a 146,238 sq ft temperature-controlled chamber, with 12 loading docks (12.5-metres to eaves), internal racking with in-rack sprinkler system, and 4,500 sq ft of office space.

Russell WBHO is responsible for the full construction and fit-out of the building and storage chamber. It will also put in a service yard and rear access road at the site off Rockingham Way.

Mechanical and electrical specialist Heatworks will design and install the heating, cooling and ventilation system.

The professional team also includes project manager Beaumont Lord, architect AEW, structural engineer Booth King, services consultant ESC, health & safety specialist Pure Safety Solutions and environmental consultant E3P.

Manchester-based Russell WBHO won the £12m job following a four-way competitive tender. Mawdsleys director Will Westall said that the contractor had shown itself to be “open, collaborative and pragmatic in finding solutions”.

Jonathan Rhodes, Russell WBHO project director, said: “As temperature controlled construction specialists, with more than 20 years’ experience in the sector, we can offer our clients a collaborative approach to best value, and combine the expertise of longstanding partners and suppliers to deliver a state-of-the-art facility to support their future growth plans.”

The 10 month project is set to be complete by the end of summer 2023.

Russell WBHO was established in 1997 by Andrew and Gareth Russell as Russells Construction. In 2018 they sold a 60% stake to South Africa’s biggest construction business, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited (WBHO).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk