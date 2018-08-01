Saint-Gobain quits UK installation market

Glassolutions at work

The contracting business, now acquired by an affiliate of CoBe Capital, traded under the name of Glassolutions up until the disposal. It has an annual turnover around £70m and employs around 440 people.

However, Saint Gobain has retained the other part of Glassolutions’ activities, in the core areas of glass transformation and distribution for construction and renovation.

Saint Gobain said that the disposal was “part of the group target to focus on a coherent and value-creating portfolio of businesses”.