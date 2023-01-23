Saipem wins US$900m-worth of offshore construction work

Saipem's flagship Castorone will carry out the Norwegian contract

The first contract, won in partnership with Aker Solutions do Brasil, is for the LAPA Southwest development project, a deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic, 270 kilometres off the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. The client is Total Energies.

The contract encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) as well as a subsea production system (SPS).

The LAPA SW development project is the first ever integrated SURF and SPS project awarded by TotalEnergies, according to Saipem.

Saipem says it will maximise the local content by making use of its yard in Guarujá for logistics, fabrication and other manufacturing activities.

The second contract has been awarded by Equinor for the Irpa pipeline project. This project, located in deep waters in the Norwegian Sea, consists of the installation of an 80km-long swagged ‘pipe-in-pipe’ pipeline connecting the subsea production template in the Irpa field to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

The offshore operations for this contract are scheduled to take place in 2025 and will be carried out by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone.

