Salford approves more Passivhaus flats

The Peru Street flats are designed by Buttress

The English Cities Fund (ECF) is planning to build a six-storey block of 100 eco-friendly affordable apartments on Peru Street in Salford, which forms part of its wider 252-acre, £2.5bn Crescent Salford collaboration.

It is anticipated that the new homes will start on site in early 2024.

ECF is a joint venture between Morgan Sindall subsidiary Muse, Legal & General and the government’s housing and regeneration agency, Homes England. The partnership was set up in 2001 as an urban regeneration catalyst.

Peru Street will be the second development of sustainable and affordable apartments that ECF is bringing forward in Salford, following its Greenhaus scheme – a Passivhaus-certified development that is expected to be completed in March 2024. Greenhaus is a block of 96 flats for local housing association Salix, and is part of its £1bn, 50-acre Salford Central regeneration.

Both developments are designed by local architect Buttress.

ECF development manager Joe Stockton said: “We’re delighted to receive consent for our latest phase of affordable sustainable homes in Salford. Creating places that matter to people and that leave a positive impact in the areas we work, is a key pillar of our approach and runs through everything we do. We’ve applied our learnings from Greenhaus onto Peru Street and we look forward to creating more sustainable, affordable homes for the people of Salford.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk