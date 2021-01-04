Sany appoints South Wales dealer

Left to right are Fitzgerald parts manager Mark Jenkins, Sany UK & Ireland dealer development director Tony Thorpe and Chris Fitzgerald, managing director of Fitzgerald Plant Services

Fitzgerald Plant Services becomes the official Sany dealer for South Wales.

Established in 2007, Fitzgerald offers repair & maintenance, engineering services, heavy haulage and specialist sales.

“Our business is built on a foundation of strong service and customer focused solutions,” said managing director Chris Fitzgerald. “Sany also stand for these values so we believe our support, paired with the Sany range of quality excavators, will give the customers in South Wales a very attractive option.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk