Scape extends framework terms

Scape’s Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework is being extended by three months and its National Construction Framework by four months.

At the same time, the planned issue of the invitation to tender (ITT) for Scape’s National Consultancy framework has been put on hold for three months. Scape has completed the pre-qualification phase for the National Consultancy framework but the issue of the invitation to tender is being held back.

Renewal of the National Construction framework (NCF) is being put on ice for a similar period.

Scape Group’s £1bn consultancy framework will replace the current built environment consultancy services (BECS) framework. The ITT evaluation stage was due to run between April and June this year, with the intention to award in August 2020.

The £7bn National Construction framework has been running since May 2017, led by Willmott Dixon, Robertson, Wates and Lendlease.

Scape Group chief executive Mark Robinson said: “As the situation surrounding coronavirus (Covid-19) evolves, we are focused on delivering robust contingency plans to minimise service disruption to our clients. By extending our existing frameworks and delaying the procurement of these upcoming frameworks, we can avoid placing additional pressure on delivery partners, and prospective partners, as they focus on adapting to these unprecedented circumstances and can therefore focus on supporting our public sector colleagues.

“We’re mindful of the governments’ current advice to contracting bodies on expediency with procurement during the current crisis, which will clearly be needed to procure what’s needed to help public services deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. We can provide additional flexibility to support the rapid deployment of critical projects. This includes direct awards, single supplier frameworks and in-house expertise in off-site construction.”

