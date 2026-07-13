Scape opens regional construction engagement

Scape developed the framework over six months through extensive engagement with both the public sector and more than 110 organisations from across the construction industry, including Tier 1 contractors, regional contractors, SMEs and supply chain partners. It has been designed specifically around the Procurement Act 2023, giving clients confidence in a compliant route to market while retaining the flexibility needed to deliver projects efficiently.

With a total capacity of £1.2 billion over a four-year period, the framework supports projects up to £15 million in value. To encourage greater participation from regional contractors and SMEs, bidders are required to demonstrate an annual turnover of £20 million, either individually or collectively through joint ventures and consortia. This approach broadens access to the framework, strengthens regional supply chains and supports local economic growth.

The new framework retains a four-lot regional structure (Midlands East, Midlands West, Home Counties East & London, Home Counties West & London) while increasing appointed partners to up to three per region, aimed at giving clients greater flexibility and reinforcing capacity across regions. Notably, London is included in both Home Counties lots for the first time, expanding access across a key delivery market, Scape says.

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